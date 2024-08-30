PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %
PPH stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,534.91 and a beta of 1.13. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,353.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
