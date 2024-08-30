PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,534.91 and a beta of 1.13. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,353.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

