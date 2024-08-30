PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Up 2.9%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18. 22,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 196,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $915.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 353.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.