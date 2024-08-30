Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Precision Optics Price Performance

POCI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.13. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Optics stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Precision Optics worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

