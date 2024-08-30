Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Precision Optics Price Performance

Shares of POCI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Optics stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Precision Optics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

