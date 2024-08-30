Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Prosegur Cash Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Prosegur Cash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

