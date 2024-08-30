ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.41. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2,423,810 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

