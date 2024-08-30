ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.