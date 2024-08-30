Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

