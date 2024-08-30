Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 372,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 495,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.43.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.