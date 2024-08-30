PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Sells $14,247.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $14,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.4 %
PubMatic stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- What is a support level?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.