PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Sells $14,247.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $14,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.4 %

PubMatic stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.