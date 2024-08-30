Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Pure Storage updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

