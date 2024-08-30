Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Pure Storage stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

