Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.85.

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

