PVH Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.74 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

PVH stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

