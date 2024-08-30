PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $106.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America cut their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

