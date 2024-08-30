PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PVH by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

