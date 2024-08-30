PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $135.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $96.89 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

