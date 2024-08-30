Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

