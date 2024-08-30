Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

