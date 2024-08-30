Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $199.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.51. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

