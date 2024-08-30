Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Increased by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

