Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

