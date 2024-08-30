Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
Shares of GT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $8,492,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.