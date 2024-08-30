Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Sunday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$134.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.84. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$86.73 and a 12 month high of C$137.72.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Insiders sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

