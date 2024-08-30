Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $793,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.