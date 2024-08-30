Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cingulate Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cingulate in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $187.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cingulate



Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

