Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for OUTFRONT Media Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

