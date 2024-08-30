Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BioNTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of BioNTech
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in BioNTech by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BioNTech by 15.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
