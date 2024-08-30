Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 25th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
