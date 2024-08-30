Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 25th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.