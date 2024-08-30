Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Lowered by Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $267.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.86. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

