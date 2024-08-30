Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

