Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Increased by Analyst

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $280,131. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

