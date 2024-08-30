Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised by DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veritex stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 767.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 245,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

