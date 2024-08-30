Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

