Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $333.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $406.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

