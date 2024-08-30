Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

Donaldson stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

