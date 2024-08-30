Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Evercore dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 598,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

