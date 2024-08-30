Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

