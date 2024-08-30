Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

