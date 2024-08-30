Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Reduced by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.19. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.26.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.85. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

