Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

