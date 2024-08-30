Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

PSX stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

