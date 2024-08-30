Q3 2026 Earnings Forecast for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Issued By William Blair

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

OOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ooma by 382.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 367,099 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ooma by 64.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

