Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issued By Zacks Research

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Shares of SRPT opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

