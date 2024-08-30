Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Duke Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

