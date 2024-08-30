Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Cut by Zacks Research

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $252.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

