Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$142.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$162.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

