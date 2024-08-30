Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genesco stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. Genesco has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

