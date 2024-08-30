QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Shares Up 6.7%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.
QDM International Company Profile
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.
