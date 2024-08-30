Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $271.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

